The Hiawatha Music Club met on Sept. 14 in the backyard of Jean Brintnall. This meeting has been the first of a long-awaited gathering of the Music Club since spring 2020 when the COVID pandemic had everyone stop nearly all aspects of our day-to-day lives. In the last 18 months, members of the group have checked in on each other virtually through phone calls, emails, and more recently, other places that have opened such as school, work, and church. In the 126 years that this club has had membership since its original inception in 1895, these past 18 months have held the longest span of time that the members have not held a formal meeting. We were ready to come back!
President Jean Brintnall welcomed everyone to her outdoor space which included a firepit complete with fixings for s’mores. Everyone gathered together around the fire, enjoying general conversation, campfire snacks, and the beautiful weather of the evening. The meeting was called to order with 13 members in attendance which included 8 active members and 5 honorary members. The minutes from the March 3, 2020 meeting were read by Secretary Belinda Estes. Minutes were approved with corrections for spelling. Treasurer Sarah Kloepfer reported that the March, 2020 balance was $1342.04.
Due to the outdoor nature of the evening and the natural flow of the conversation, the order of the meeting did not follow the typical agenda. This will be reflected in the remainder of the minutes in order to try to capture topics in the manner in which they were presented and discussed.
New Business-Jessie Brintnall Scheitel’s name was presented to the club for membership and a vote taken. The vote was positive for Jessie to be accepted into the club and an invitation will be extended for her to join.
Old Business-A conversation was held to remind everyone of the current officers for this year since it has been such a long time. Officers for the 2021-2022 club year are: President, Jean Brintnall; Vice President, Kim Nolte; Secretary, Belinda Estes; and Treasurer, Sarah Kloepfer. General discussion included changing the Treasurer at the bank per bank policies. While going through roll call, discussion was had regarding one of the ladies who had been presented for membership during the 2019-2020 year, and current members wondered if she would still be interested in joining the club.Carol Bunning volunteered to check in on the prospective member for the group. A question was raised if an HHS senior had been selected during the 2021 spring, and it was realized that task had fallen to the wayside of the pandemic.
Committee Reports-There were no committee reports, however there was general discussion about program planning for this year. Jean advised the group that in the hopes of having programs that fit the schedules of working women who are also active in children’s and grandchildren’s activities, instead of assigning months and numbers this year with the program committee, she would like to try a different approach. Jean has come up with the themes for each of the months per the tradition, but will be asking members to sign up for which months they are available and willing to perform, hostess, or coordinate the meeting. Jean sent around sign-up sheets and will also send out a Google form that members can utilize virtually as well. The theme for the October meeting is going to be to be “The Devil’s Interval”.
After the business meeting, the group sang a few favorite campfire, gospel, and round songs, including Boom Chicka Boom, White Coral Bells, Frere Jaques, and Amazing Grace. All songs were sung from memory and group members helped each learn those songs which were not familiar. There was much harmonizing and general laughter.
Reporter, Belinda Estes
