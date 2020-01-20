Hiawatha Music Club held its monthly meeting on Jan. 14 at the Bethany United Church of Christ. "Ringing in 2020" was the theme for the evening's musical numbers. Nita Zeit was the coordinator for the program.
"It's Just Another New Year's Eve" written by Barry Manilow, was performed by Valerie Tollefson as a piano solo. A talented group of ladies, Laura Thacker, Becky Howard, and Glenda Foley sang "Do You Believe in Magic." The song was composed by John Sebastian in 1965. The trio was accompanied by Valerie Tollefson. "A Million Dreams" from the popular movie, "The Greatest Showman" was our next musical number. It was performed as a piano duet by Kim Nolte and Janis Henry.
The final number for the evening was "Blind Pig" from the 2014 movie, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." The song was written by Mario Grigorov and J.K. Rowling. Natalie Hackler sang a vocal solo and Kim Nolte was the accompanist. This number was chosen to end our program because the pig was the 2019 animal on the Chinese calendar. We say good-bye to 2019 and ring in the New Year with music. Hostesses for the evening were Jean Brintnall and Glenda Foley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.