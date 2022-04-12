The Hiawatha Music Club met on Feb. 15, 2022 at Bethany United Church of Christ. President Jean Brintnall called the meeting to order. Roll call was taken with 9 active and 7 honorary members in attendance. The minutes from the November meeting were read by Secretary Belinda Estes and approved pending corrections. There was not a treasury report available tonight, but payments were made for the memorial and the Tuba Christmas books.
Committee Reports:
Sunshine Committee-a thank you card has been received for the memorial to Charlene.
Nominating-no current committee but if anyone is interested, please let Jean know.
Music Award-Laura will working on the Senior Award soon
Program-if you would like to help make the program book for the upcoming year, please let Kim know. Susan offered to convert the book into an online form in Lucid Press.
Old Business: no old business
New Business- A letter was received from Janice Henry with a suggestion for a new member. A hand vote was taken and the nomination was approved. Secretary Belinda will type up the letter for mailing.
Announcements: No announcements
The meeting was concluded and performances began.
Ashely Olson performed a vocal solo, “Temporary Home,” performed by Carrie Underwood, which was released in 2009. Ashley was accompanied by Heidi Diller on piano.
Heidi Diller performed a Russian piano piece, “Hopak” by Mussorgsky. When this song was composed in the 19th century, Russian composers had not been exposed to other parts of the world, so instruments were forbidden.
Laura Thacker performed a vocal solo, “I Could Have Danced All Night” by Alan Werner and Frederick Lowe. This piece was performed in Dublin Ireland. Club members decided to honor the tradition of the Messiah and stood through the performance of the piece.
Judi Bruning performed a piano solo “Montana Rag” b Dennis Alexander. A native of Dodge City and KU graduate, he has composed over 400 pieces.
Hostesses for this evening, Sharon Meyer and Ashley Olson, provided the group with a German chocolate cake and a strawberry cake for variety, along with nuts and mints. The group had a lovely time sitting and enjoying each other’s company.
Belinda Estes, Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.