Hiawatha Music Club met Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Powhattan United Methodist Church with Cindy Barnes, Carla Wenger and Nita Zeit serving as hostesses for the evening. President Val Tollefson conducted the business meeting before turning the program over to Kim Nolte, program coordinator for the evening.
In keeping with this year’s music club theme of ‘Vision”, the theme was “Do You See What I See?” with the evening’s numbers providing visions of Christmas. Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker Suite was performed as a flute solo by Cindy Barnes and accompanied by Carol Bunning. Jean Brintnall sang a vocal solo “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”, accompanied by Val Tollefson. “Star of the East” was sung by Nita Zeit, accompanied by Carol Bunning. Carol Bunning performed a jazzy arrangement of “The Little Drummer Boy” as a piano solo. The program ended with group singing of several Christmas Carols.
The next meeting of Music Club will be on Jan. 14 at the Bethany United Church of Christ with Jean Brintnall and Glenda Foley as hostesses.
