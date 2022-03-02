The Hiawatha Music Club met on Nov. 9 at Bethany United Church of Christ. Hostesses for the evening were Kim Nolte and Laura Thacker. President Jean Brintnall called the meeting to order. Roll call was taken with 6 active and 6 honorary members in attendance. The minutes from the October meeting were read by Secretary Belinda Estes and approved pending corrections. Treasurer Sarah Kloepfer reported that the balance was $1342.04.
Committee Reports: Regarding the Sunshine Committee, there are no current members. The group was asked if anyone was interested in taking on this committee, and Kim Nolte graciously volunteered.
Old Business: Reminder to the group, please do not forget to sign up for performances, hostess spots, and lesson leaders. If we do not have lesson leaders, performers should be prepared to present some information about their piece.
New Business: Discussion about books and the inability to print books this year because of the ever-changing year and unknowns about future shutdown. The question was asked if we should waive book fees this year. A motion was made by Kim to pay only dues this year since we won’t be able to print, Laura gave the second, a vote was taken and motion carried. All Active and Honorary members will only pay the $5 dues for this club year.
Discussion about January dinner, the topic was brought up again that we missed celebrating our 125th year anniversary last year. Jean is thinking that we could celebrate this during our January meeting. Several people in the group felt that it was important to honor this milestone. A motion was made by Laura to have a dinner and celebrate 125 years during January, Kim made the second. A question was raised about weather and concerns that if there was a winter storm that cancelled the January dinner, that could make us miss celebrating again. Question was asked if we could amend the motion to have a backup so that if the weather cancels the meeting, we celebrate the anniversary during a later month. Laura amended the motion, Kim made the second on the amended motion, a vote was taken, and the new motion passed.
Announcements: none.
A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Heidi, a second was provided by Carol, and the meeting was concluded to begin the program. The theme for tonight’s program is “Why Should the Devil Have all The Good Tunes?” Jean discussed with the group about the history of Martin Luther and his contributions to music as well as Luther College. Luther felt that music has power and he often heard much more music in mass at the church than in daily life. He was a composer as well as a theologist, and often drew inspiration from multiple types of religious texts. Throughout our history, there are many examples of text taken from the Bible and put into song, making secular music more mainstream. Thus, tonight’s theme, why should the devil have all the fun? People all over the world have enjoyed secular music for many years, sometimes without even knowing it. Tonight’s pieces will be examples of how some of the secular music of the church, or Biblical text has been used for popular music over the years.
Kim Nolte and Carol Bunning began the evening with “The Thanksgiving Prayer,” as a duet piano and organ piece. This melody is also known by the name of “We Gather Together.” It is a folk song originally written by Adrianus Valerius, often sung at Thanksgiving after having been brought by Dutch settlers from Amsterdam. Kim performed the piano portion while Carol performed the organ side, and it was a lovely start to the evening with a traditional hymn.
Nita Zeit brought to the group “My Guy,” which had been sung by Mary Wells and produced by Smoky Robinson. Nita shared with the group that this song was the biggest hit for the first female star in the Motown genre of music. This song also became known to new fans through the movie “Sister Act” when Whoopi Goldberg’s character and the nun’s choir changed the main words to ‘My God’ for a worship service performance. This song was still fun to listen to as Nita performed it while being accompanied by Cindy Barnes on piano.
Jean Brintnall performed “I Would be True,” set to Londonderry Air. This tune is also well-known by many as “Danny Boy,” in which the lyrics tell about a young man going off to University and pledging his love to another. Londonderry is not actually located by London, but is in Northern Ireland, and is now officially known as Derry. Jean’s vocal solo was accompanied by Carol Bunning on piano.
Sarah Kloepfer brought the song “Turn, Turn, Turn” by Pete Seeger. This song was recorded by The Byrds which went to #1. An interesting point about this song is that all of lyrics, except for 2 lines, come from the Bible. The lines “turn, turn turn” and “I offer you peace” were added when the song was put to music. This was a popular song during Vietnam as it was used as a protest song. Sarah was accompanied by Heidi Diller on piano.
The last performance of the evening was another duet with Carol Bunning on organ and Kim Nolte on piano. Their piece was “Aint That Good News.” Carol shared with the group her memories of hearing this spiritual at a service and how it has repeated itself through her different choir and church experiences. It’s a song that she has heard at both fast and slow tempos, and the message works well both ways with the promise of the good news to come.
After the program, members enjoyed refreshments provided by Kim Nolte and Laura Thacker and conversation with each other, including upcoming plans for Thanksgiving. The next meeting was scheduled for Dec. 14 at Bethany United Church of Christ.
Belinda Estes, Secretary
