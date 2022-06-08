The United Methodist Church of Hiawatha is presenting special music on Sunday during regular worship service.
Russ Rieger from Dallas, Texas will be at UMC playing the organ and piano. Russ is Mary Kay and Richard Rieger’s son.
The church, located at 410 Hiawatha Ave., is currently on summer hours with one service at 9:30 a.m.
