Shoebox

Hiawatha​​​​​​​​​-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!

Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need.

