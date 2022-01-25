Alysun Shamburg of Hiawatha, KS was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester.
Shamburg is a Third Year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Cinema.
Dean's list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second year students, only 1,836 third year students, and only 2,304 fourth year students.
