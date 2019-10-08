Ted Hinton has been hired as the new Delaware River Watershed Restoration & Protection Strategy (WRAPS) Coordinator. The WRAPS program helps landowners meet their conservation goals while reducing sediment, nutrient and bacterial pollution of streams and lakes in the watershed.
Hinton is a lifelong resident of Northeast Kansas having grown up in Brown County. Since earning an agribusiness degree from Kansas State University, he has worked for multiple agribusiness companies throughout Northeast Kansas. Hinton is a Certified Crop Advisor with extensive professional experience in agricultural production systems and technologies.
“I am confident that the Delaware WRAPS program will benefit greatly from Ted’s leadership and knowledge of agricultural issues” said Kerry Wedel, outgoing Delaware WRAPS Coordinator.
Hinton may be reached at ted.hinton@glacialhillsrcd.com or (785) 284-3422.
