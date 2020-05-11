Dr. Lisa Hiskey, granddaughter of Marguerite Wegner of Hiawatha and daughter of roger and Jeri Hiskey will soon be begin a pediatric infectious disease fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota.
Dr. Hiskey will spend three years studying and working at the Mayo Clinic.
