The Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium has a unique project that needs community support. We are swiftly approaching the 100th year of the auditorium, and this place is a magical place to experience.
We want future generations to love and cherish this place as much as we do. Last year we worked on getting rid of our little bat renters. This year we are working hard to replace the auditorium stage curtains and rigging. This is a project that needs community support. Please show your love.
Donate and support to help restore/repair rigging and curtains on the memorial auditorium stage. HAATS is a dramatic art/theater group who graces our stage annually with their performances, and these are unique and beautiful theatrical events. By the way, if you are not aware that Hiawatha HAATS exists or have theatrical interests, then please consider joining this worthwhile endeavor! Contact them at @HAATSinfo. #Hiawatha #History Mysteries #GrandStage #HAATSinfo
