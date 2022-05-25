Executive Director/Curator
The weekend for the give back to move forward weekend is here! Brown County Historical Society hopes to raise enough funds for our dedicated Windmill Museum! Every donation counts and we hope you will pledge generously and help us achieve the dream of an indoor Windmill Museum Collection a reality! Every donation counts! Give Back to Move Forward! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
