The Board of Directors of Kansas Honor Flight announced late last week that the seven flights to Washington that were planned for the fall of 2020 have been postponed until 2021.
"With many of our aging veterans dealing with health related issues coupled with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 restrictions in place with airlines and the Washington, D.C. area, it is simply not prudent to have these fall flights," according to a statement from organizers.
Attendees who were scheduled on one of the fall flights will be contacted by one of the trip coordinators. The board of directors and flight leaders will be investigating travel opportunities for 2021 to put together plans to get the veterans there as soon as possible.
"We encourage everyone’s continued support of our mission as we deal with this unfortunate situation," according to the statement from organizers.
Participants from the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam eras are asked to not postpone submitting an application for Honor Flight due to this notice. Organizers hope to reschedule flights soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.