In the fall, there are many months dedicated to cancer awareness. September focuses on leukemia, ovarian, prostate, thyroid, uterine, and childhood cancers, October supports breast and liver cancers, and November brings attention to lung, neuroendocrine, pancreatic and stomach cancers.
Hope Brown County is here to provide hope and help to all cancer patients and their families in need.
In 2019, Hope Brown County replaced another local fund which had helped cancer victims since 2001 in honor of Hiawatha resident Missy Newell’s battle with breast cancer. The group continues with Missy’s mission of reaching out to Brown County cancer patients with a financial gift to help with any need from medical, to food or transportation--without a complicated application process and with no stipulations on how the money can be spent.
Since its inception three years ago, the group has helped almost 120 county cancer patients with donations of nearly $55,000. This would not have been possible without the generous donations from individuals, churches, businesses, and anonymous donors as well as memorials that the group has received.
Anyone wishing to donate to Hope Brown County can drop off a donation to Citizen State Bank in Hiawatha. If you know of someone in need, contact a member of Hope Brown County: Donna and Tom Schmitz, Bev and Jay Brock, Courtney and Mike Riley, Del and Denise Elffner or Jean and Tim Abeita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.