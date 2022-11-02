Calvary Temple logo

Hope is one of the most powerful forces in this world. Where there is hope there is a future, but where this is no hope there is nothing good at all. When I have hope I have something to look forward to and feel good about. Hope can change circumstances just by the very idea of hope being a thought in the heart.

There are many things that exist in varying levels of quantity or quality. Money, for instance, is always good to have and a little money is good, but a lot of money is better. Physically, things like food and water are good in any amount but more is usually better.

