Hope is one of the most powerful forces in this world. Where there is hope there is a future, but where this is no hope there is nothing good at all. When I have hope I have something to look forward to and feel good about. Hope can change circumstances just by the very idea of hope being a thought in the heart.
There are many things that exist in varying levels of quantity or quality. Money, for instance, is always good to have and a little money is good, but a lot of money is better. Physically, things like food and water are good in any amount but more is usually better.
Love is an unusual aspect of our emotional lives, in that it does have levels of impact in the way it is experienced, and we say things like, “I love that a lot” or “I kind of love…” I must say that in Christianity that Agape love is pure, true love that is always the same and we should strive to live in this kind of love as much as is humanly possible.
The Bible has so much to say about hope. In the Old Testament, there was the “hope of Israel” that had to do with the promised Messiah. There was “everyday” hope that spoke of the trust in the heart of the child of God for God’s help and blessings in everyday lives of each person in His care. One of the most loved passages is found in Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
In the New Testament, there is that “everyday” hope we live in, but so much of what is written has to do with the “blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ.” (Titus 2:13) The promise of a future that delivers us out of this world and into the presence of God for eternity is a powerful force of hope that carries our hearts and minds through many of the valleys we find ourselves in and our living hope is in Christ who has promised believers a future home in Heaven and He tells us that He is preparing us a place in Heaven so that “Where I am you may be also.” (John 14:3)
Hope is powerful and in Romans, Paul records this in chapter 5 and verse 5, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” Don’t give up hope, keep looking for that hope to end in sight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.