Julia Lehew, a Horton High School 2023 graduate, was a recipient of a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League based on her pro-life activity as well as the following essay.
Pro-Life to me
Pro life to me means that all life has value. Life is a precious gift that should not be taken for granted. Growing up raised as a Catholic, I have always had these beliefs. People always learn to appreciate life after it is too late. Life, even inside the womb, should be protected for the future. We should be able to grow and prosper as a community without worrying about the future. Even the unborn need to be protected, probably the most.
I wish to get involved in assisting pregnancy shelters by donating supplies, for both mom and baby. My church has done a drive for baby clothes to donate to the topeka pregnancy shelter.
Pro life is about loving and protecting people from conception all the way until death. This is a topic that is very important to me. My aunt lost her son only a few hours after he was born. She held him till the very end, and my middle name is in honor of her. “Human rights don't depend on race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or socioeconomic status. Nor, however, do human rights depend on appearance, ability, or the attitude of others.”(MCCL).
I can get involved in my community by helping at the Brown County Fair to spread awareness. I also could get involved on a larger scale by participating in rallies and other public events. I desire to help others in as many ways as possible. Whether it is spreading awareness about pro-life, or helping out in my community. One staggering fact I found was, “US annual total of more than one million induced abortions equals nearly half the number of registered deaths from all causes.”(NCBI).
To conclude, Pro-life is an important subject to me. Life is so precious, and should not be taken for granted. I plan to get more involved in community activities, after I graduate, if time allows. I am so glad to have a supportive family that is also pro-life. My life experiences have taught me many lessons I plan to share with others.
Resources
McCurdy, S. A. (2016). Abortion and Public Health: Time for Another Look. The Linacre Quarterly. https://doi.org/10.1080/00243639.2015.1133019
Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. (n.d.). MCCL. https://www.mccl.org/
