Angel

Photos by Adam Clay

The angel brings ‘good tidings of great joy’ in one of the living scenes of the life of Jesus Christ Dec. 1 in the Horton Luminaries.

 Photos by Adam Clay

In 1989, the South Brown Ministerial Association (SBCMA) began a project to bring the story of Christ’s life to the area during the Christmas season. What began as a one-year experiment was so well-received that it has continued nearly every year with a few exceptions.

This year the Luminaries – the Festival of Lights – will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, December 4 at the junction of U.S. Highway 73 and Kansas Highway 20 in Horton. The event will be extended if cars are still going through the display.

