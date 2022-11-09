In 1989, the South Brown Ministerial Association (SBCMA) began a project to bring the story of Christ’s life to the area during the Christmas season. What began as a one-year experiment was so well-received that it has continued nearly every year with a few exceptions.
This year the Luminaries – the Festival of Lights – will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, December 4 at the junction of U.S. Highway 73 and Kansas Highway 20 in Horton. The event will be extended if cars are still going through the display.
The Luminaries stem from the old Spanish custom of putting candles in paper bags weighted with sand. The candles are lit and put along the path to one’s home on Christmas Eve to light the way for the Christ Child to come into the home and into the lives of the people who live there.
In Horton, 1,300 candles light the 10-block route, which will have 17 living scenes of representative times in the life of Christ. Members of Horton-area churches will dress in Biblical clothes and form still pictures from the prophesy in Isaiah about the coming of Christ to His crucifixion and, ultimately, His ascension into heaven.
Colorful costumes, music, backdrops designed by the churches and even live animals will be part of the scenes along the way, it was reported.
Top Videos
The city of Horton turns off street lights in this area so that the luminaries are even more pronounced. It is described as a beautiful, peaceful display that people can enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles. As each car drives through, they can tune into KNZA 103.9 and have Christmas music played for their enjoyment. The route begins at 14th and Central Streets and ends at 14th and First Avenue East. A route guide indicating all of the scenes will be handed out at the beginning of the drive.
The SBCMA asks that participants remain in their vehicles, as people who are walking can be a distraction to those who are driving. Also, because the lights are low, uneven places in the sidewalks may not be seen as well, and there could be a danger of falling.
The Luminaries is a free event, but there is an opportunity at the end of the route for participants to make free-will donations to the Ministerial Association. The money will be used to support the ministries of the SBCMA.
Churches in the SBCMA are First Baptist of Horton, First Christian of Horton, First United Methodist of Horton, St. Leo’s Catholic of Horton, United Church of Muscotah, Everest Christian, and Zion Lutheran of Everest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.