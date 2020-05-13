Cheryl Schroder, of Horton, is among the 652 candidates to receive certifications at the end of the spring 2020 semester from Washburn University Institute of Technology.
Schroder will receive certification in cosmetology.
Washburn Tech offers 31 career programs in the divisions of construction, health care, human services, technology and transportation. Short-term, continuing education courses also are available along with custom courses for business and industry. Washburn Tech, which serves both high school and adult students, has an 81 percent graduation rate which is the highest in the state among all universities, community colleges and technical institutions.
