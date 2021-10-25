Horton's 29th Christmas Luminaries is set for 5:30 - 7 p.m.on Sunday, Dec. 5, in downtown Horton and features 15 or more living tableaus with costumed characters portraying some of the major events in the life of Jesus Christ.
The 14-block route is lit by 1,300 candles (luminaries) and begins at 14th and Central and ends at 14th and First Avenue East. This Festival of Lights is a free event sponsored by the churches of the South Brown County Ministerial Association. However donations are appreciated to help support local SBCMA ministries.
If inclement weather occurs, the event could be canceled. Please listen to KNZA (103.9) or call the First Baptist Church at 785-486-2286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.