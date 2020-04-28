Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the annual National Day of Prayer has NOT been canceled nor postponed. The Horton observance, scheduled for 12:15-12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 7, will have a different location and layout this year, however.
Tentative plans are to have the event downtown (instead of at Horton City Hall) at the four corners with participants lined up along Central and 8th streets in marked spaces 6 feet apart. Those leading prayer would take turns stepping up to a microphone at the intersection.
This year’s national theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth”, based on the biblical reference found in Habakkuk 2:14. The national leaders are calling on local participants to find safe and creative ways to continue the day of prayer, despite the coronavirus.
Pastor Tom Stone has been organizing the local event for the past 10 years and, in recent years, with the help of high school and college students. Last year’s event drew more than 100 people. This year's events are being planned by Josie De Los Santos, Zoe Wofford and Pastor Stone. The public is encouraged to come out.
In case of rain the event will be moved to the Blue Community Building where participants can maintain social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.