Last week was a very hard week for our family.
Three men passed away very unexpectedly’ We were attending my first cousin Dick Sines funeral visitation in Waterloo, Iowa. He and I grew up together — we were like brothers for 70 years. During his visitation ceremony my phone vibrated it was my daughter telling me to call, stating she had some bad news. I called back to learn my best friend Jim Chulesky of nearly 50 years just died In Iowa city. I was shocked and like most asking what happened? How could this be he’s a strong physically fit guy. When arriving home from our trip I was informed another relative Erv Kneep had passed on too. Three very close to my heart friends just gone!
When someone is taken from you, it never seems fair. It can seem like there is no hope. There is a God who has a hold on all things going on in your life. He has a plan that is bigger than what we can see or comprehend.
When we trust in Him, we are offered a life of purpose and joy, even in the darkest of times.
Experiencing Loss?
Where is God when you lose someone precious to you? Will you ever be whole again? How can you go on? If you’ve ever lost a loved one, you’re probably asking these questions.
Nothing in life can prepare us for the death of a loved one. Whether death results from a sudden accident or a sustained illness, it always catches us off-guard. Death is so deeply personal and stunningly final; nothing can emotionally prepare us for its arrival. With every death, there is a loss and with every loss, there will be grief.
Culture tells us to move past this process quickly. Take a few days, weeks perhaps, or months to grieve, but don’t stay there too long. Grieving can make those around us uncomfortable. Friends sometimes don’t know what to do with our pain. Loved one’s struggle to find adequate words to comfort our aching wounds.
Yet grief, as painful a season as it is a necessary part of our healing. To run from grief is to run from the very thing that can quell the pain of our loss. If we come to God and use Bible verses and prayer for healing, our grief has a purpose.
Grieving is the process God uses to bring us to a place of wholeness
Some of My favorite Psalm’s:
• Psalm 34:18
The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
• Psalm 147:3
He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds
• Joshua 1:9
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
• Romans 8:28
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
“Jesus replied, ‘I assure you that today you will be with me in paradise.’” —
Luke 23:43
