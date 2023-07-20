The origin of our favorite songs and hymns is interesting and the behind the hymn How Great Thou Art is interesting. It was written in the home of author and editor, Carl Boberg, a member of the Swedish Parliament from 1912 to 1931. The song was known in several countries before it finally reached the shores of the United States.
Boberg said of the writing of his song, "It was in 1885, and in the time of year when everything seemed to be in its richest coloring; the birds were singing in trees and wherever they could find a perch. On a particular afternoon, some friends and I had been to Kronobäck where we had participated in an afternoon service. As we were returning a thunderstorm began to appear on the horizon. We hurried to shelter. There were loud claps of thunder, and the lighting flashed across the sky. Strong winds swept over the meadows and billowing fields of grain. However, the storm was soon over and the clear sky appeared with a beautiful rainbow."
In the early 1920s, the Rev. and Mrs. Stuart K. Hine left their home in England and went to Poland as missionaries. It was there they learned the Russian version of Boberg's song, "O Store Gud." Hine then wrote original English lyrics and made his own arrangement of the Swedish melody.
And so we now have "How Great Thou Art."
The greatness of God is a subject that can easily get mired down in theological jargon and Biblical terminology that might be lost on some. I want to spend a little time with you today and examine the topic simply and to the point.
The greatness of God is found in His creation. This amazing planet is full of so much wonder and incredible environments, creatures and incredibly diverse things that are amazing and beautiful. Oceans teem with creatures of all kinds and the land is full of amazing animals, birds, reptiles and insects (I could live without the snake and spiders).
We have been to Yellowstone a couple of times and we have seen so much beauty in every direction we looked. The geographical scenery, the wildlife and the people we have encountered have all made for some precious memories.
It is incredible that in of all of creation, God made man in His own image and likeness and furthermore made us special, to have a special relationship with Him. The fact that He gives us the choice to have Him in our lives reveals the greatness of God because He allows us to have faith in Him or to live in any way we choose. God loves us enough to give us the Bible so that we can know the way to Him and choose to live according to that Word in relationship with Him; He also loves us enough to allow us to reject Him and His love for us by our own free will.
The greatness of God is revealed in the vastness of the universe and the order of it all, but the greatness of God is also revealed in His involvement in our individual lives as we have faith in Jesus Christ for our salvation and so many wonderful blessings He bestows on our lives. Simply put, the greatness of God is truly only realized when He becomes personal to the individual life that chooses Him as Lord of their lives.
