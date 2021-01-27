The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is gearing up for upcoming events.
“Hiking with Heart” will feature another corporate and individual step challenge. The competition begins on Monday, Feb. 1, and steppers can participate in either the corporate or individual challenge. In the work-based group, teams can comprise of from three to ten employees. Teams and individuals can register by emailing HP&R Director Stacy Jasper at sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org by Friday, Jan. 29, and rules will be emailed.
In a new twist on HP&R’s to-go kits, “Galentine’s Goodies” is a special treat for adults, filled with crafts, games and Valentine treats. Kits are $15 each and can be reserved by commented on the Facebook post or calling 742-7176. Arrangements will be made for pick-up or delivery prior to Valentine’s Day.
The standard to-go kit for kids will also be available for Valentine’s Day with “Cupid’s Kits”. Games, crafts and treats recommended for preschool through elementary ages can be reserved on HP&R’s Facebook post or by calling 742-7176. There are a limited number of kits available, so register soon to make sure your kids get in on the Valentine’s fun.
Jasper says the department is working on solutions and alternatives for popular February events “Date with Dad” and “Mother SONday,” and hope to announce those decisions soon. Jasper also noted that information about this year’s March Mania 5K will be available soon.
