A concert to benefit Huntington’s Disease will be Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the Brown County Historical Society.
The concert is open to the public and there will be a freewill offering accepted to benefit research to finding a cure for Huntington’s Disease.
Huntington’s Disease is a rare neurological disease that took the life of Jim Bruning in 2007 and many of his family members prior to that. It’s a devastating disease that robs its victims of nearly every ability including coordination, speech, many cognitive functions, and eventually causes death. Because it is so rare, it does not get the attention that many other illnesses do.
Judi Bruning plans this benefit in memory of her husband and in hopes of raising money to find a cure. And by helping to find a cure or treatment for Huntington’s Disease, it is hoped that many other neurological diseases will be helped as well.
The concert will feature some wonderful local talents including Shane Spangler, Sarah Kleopfer, Glenda Foley, Mary Thompson, Alec Cowley, Josh May, Jessie Brintnall, Spencer Madison, Natalie Hackler, Cindy Barnes and Carol Bunning.
Please come and enjoy some of your favorite songs and be part of making a difference in the lives of those who have Huntington’s Disease and those who are threatened by it. Your support will be very much appreciated.
