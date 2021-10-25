I don’t think I’ve learned very much during my life. I just bounce from day to day and take what comes.
The one thing I did learn as I look back is, for the most part, I didn’t do it my way.
I have learned that I don’t have to have everything my way. That was the first thing I learned as a husband. If I get everything my way, somebody in the house is not happy.
Thinking along this line, a memory flashed back. I remember rushing my wife to the hospital to deliver our first baby. I’m not sure who was more nervous, the mother or the expected father.
We got there, and she was escorted back to the delivery room where they would deliver the baby. I paced the lobby, not knowing exactly what I should be doing.
Several hours went by, and I heard nothing concerning the birth of our baby. If I only had my way, I would go back there and see for myself.
Just then, the nurse came out, I approached her and said, “Can I go and see my wife and baby now?”
The nurse, who looked like she had just gone through World War II, glared at me and, with a very rough voice, said, “No, you’re not going back there. After all, you’re the one that’s responsible for all of this.”
I did not know what she meant or what she was talking about?
There was not anything I could do but continue waiting. As I sat in the waiting room, I thought, she ought to be very, very, very glad that I was not doing it my way. My way would have been very nasty and ugly for her.
Finally, I had the opportunity to go back and see my wife and our first baby. That took away all my memories, at the time, of that nasty nurse who wanted to do everything her way.
I was glad I didn’t do it my way.
Many times through life, I allowed the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage to have it her way. Most of the time, her way was the right way. If I would’ve stepped in to do it my way, we would be in a lot of trouble today.
Only a few times in my life have I been right, and she has been wrong. I choose not to identify those times for various reasons.
Every once in a while, I sit back and think about a few times when I have been right but did not step up to interfere in the situation. That always causes me to chuckle.
The other night I was chuckling as I was thinking of one in particular, which I cannot disclose, when my wife said, “What are you chuckling about?”
“Oh,” I said, “I was just thinking about a joke.”
“And, what joke was that,” she asked?
“Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7, 8, 9.”
As I sat back in my chair, a verse of Scripture came to mind. “Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God” (Ephesians 5:21).
Some of my happiest times in life are when I’m not doing anything my way. Giving someone else the privilege of doing it their way is a very satisfying thing.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with his wife. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
