I Grieve…
I grieve for hearts that have no love for others. I grieve for hearts that are self-centered and look only to their own interests or the interests of the country in which they just happen to live. I grieve for those who lack compassion for others who have not had the privileges they, themselves, have had. I grieve for those who complain about little sacrifices they may be asked to make on behalf of another. I grieve for those who believe they are better than others. I grieve for those who live in a bog of conspiracy theories. I grieve for those who have been misled into believing God created the earth for us to “use” …as if we have no responsibility to care for it. I grieve for those who have made a political party, their “religion”. I grieve for those who believe all that we have is our “right” rather than a great privilege. I grieve for people who are more concerned about the cost at the gas pump, than about those who are being killed, who are trying to leave their homes, their country…who may not even own a car to put gas in.
I grieve for those who have no love for our Savior, Who gave His Life for us. I grieve for those who do not grieve His great suffering and sacrifice, but receive His Gift of Salvation as if they deserved it, and do not seek to live as He did.
I grieve…Wednesday begins the season of Lent. A time in which we intentionally consider the suffering of our Lord Jesus on our behalf. Ash Wednesday.
I grieve for gluttony which often takes place on “Fat Tuesday”, the day before Lent begins. I grieve that somehow; we believe it is okay to behave in this manner and then to fast or to give up something “for lent”. I grieve for a people who live as such, without regard for those who have so very little. I grieve that people are misled into thinking giving up chocolate is a “Holy” act; who really don’t consider all that our Savior gave up when He came to this earth to live as one of us…yet was fully God.
During Lent, let us “give up” things that tarnish the Image of God in which we were created. Let us give up behaviors which cause people to not want to believe in God…” if that is the way a Christian behaves, I don’t want anything to do with them.” Christians are to be known by their love for each other and for those in this world.
I grieve for those I may have offended, for those I may have caused to turn away from the saving knowledge of Jesus, Who is the only way to eternal life. (He Himself has said this.)
The Lenten Season is a season of reminding ourselves that we are deeply undeserving of the Holy Love of God; of His Gift of Jesus Christ, the perfect sacrifice for our sins. Lent is a manmade, intentional time, created because we need it. We must remember, “Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust” but also to remember “in sure and certain Hope of the Resurrection to Eternal Life.” Our human bodies are mortal, made from the elements of the earth (Genesis 2:7, “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils the Breath of Life and the man became a living being”.) Ecclesiastes 2:20 says, “All are from the dust and to dust all return.”
It is good for us to grieve because it reminds us of how much we have to be thankful for. It reminds us of the fact we do not deserve our dear Savior, but that He willingly gave Himself for us; you and me. In this time of Lent, let us not get caught up in a “fad,” or doing something we really don’t understand. Let’s get caught up in the Love, the Great and Compassionate Love of God for us, which caused Him to send His only begotten Son to take our place upon a cruel, degrading cross. Let us not cause Him to grieve because we have taken His Love so deeply for granted, received it and tossed it aside...
“Love sent my Savoir to died in my stead. Why should He love me so?”
