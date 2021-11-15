Thinking has not really been my strong suit. Not that I don’t do some kind of thinking, but my thinking never gets me ahead of anything or anyone. In fact, I’m not sure if I really do think. I wouldn’t know what to do with thinking.
Many people give a lot of credit to what they’re thinking. I suppose there is a place for real serious critical thinking, but it has never arisen in any of my situations that I can think of right now.
One day this past week, we had to go across town for an errand. As we were traveling, I said, “You know, I was thinking….”
As soon as I said that, she started laughing almost hysterically. I looked at her and said, “What are you laughing about?”
“You were thinking? When did you start thinking?” Then she laughed some more.
If only I could have thought up a response to that jab, I would’ve been happy, but my cognitive activity was on pause.
Recently my wife and I were in conversation, and she was asking about some projects that she had in mind to do. Believe me; she’s always working on some crafty project. I can’t keep up with all of her projects.
Then she looked at me and said, “What project do you think I should do?”
For her to ask me to think was something out of my thinking zone. When it comes to craft projects, I just am beyond imagination. I couldn’t work on a project like that if my life depended on it.
I had to stop for a moment and think about it. Honestly, I really didn’t know where to start with those projects. One would be just as good as the other, and I really had no preference about the whole thing.
Being a husband as long as I have been, I understand she’s not asking a question for my opinion. She is simply thinking out loud. I know whichever one I picked, she will pick the opposite.
“Well,” I said as soberly as possible, “giving this a lot of thought, I suggest you do project number two.”
“I was thinking,” she said as though she had not heard anything I had suggested, “that I would do project number four.” And then she said something else, “What do you think of that choice?”
I didn’t have to think of that choice because she had already thought through that choice, and no further thought was necessary.
It’s amazing to me how cognitive my wife can be when dealing with her crafts. I’m jealous of that ability. But, of course, I know if I had that kind of cognitive ability, it would only get me so deep in trouble that I couldn’t get out.
Doing some more thinking on my own, I thought of a special verse of Scripture. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11).
It’s not my thinking that matters so much. Rather, it is what God is thinking about me that encourages me. God’s thinking about me is based upon his infinite wisdom and his love for me.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with his wife. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
