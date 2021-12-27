For some reason, I got on Santa’s naughty list this year. You might ask, “How do you know that you’re on his naughty list?”
The answer to that is very simple, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said to me this past week, “I think you’re on Santa’s naughty list this year.”
The problem is that she has a different definition of naughty than I do.
Her definition of naughty is eating apple fritters.
My definition of naughty is eating broccoli.
Right here, the Twain shall never come together.
The only way that Santa could know that I have been naughty this past year is if he got the information from The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. That in itself seems to me to be quite naughty. But you didn’t hear it from me.
What can I do this coming year to guarantee a spot on that infamous list?
My first focus was, how can I be nice to my wife? After all, she’s nice to me, so how can I reciprocate?
After living with her for so long, I have come to the conclusion that anything I do, she can do much better. Everything I break, she can fix.
Then a thought did a Christmas dance in my head. Then, whenever she fixes anything, she is very happy because she can fix it. So what makes her happy is fixing things.
So, if I’m going to make her happy this coming year, I need to concentrate on breaking things. Everything I break will make her happy because then she can fix something. So why didn’t I think of this before?
This was a great challenge for me because everything I break is an accident. To do this right, I will have to master having accidents.
A couple of years ago, I broke the front bumper of my truck. My wife was able to fix it using several paperclips.
Well, guess what my first accident was? You got it.
I pulled into a parking lot for some reason, went too far, and unintentionally broke the front bumper again. Actually, I didn’t know I had broken it; I just heard a sound and didn’t think too much about it.
Later that evening my wife happened to go outside where my truck was parked and when she came in, she said with a smile all over her face, “Did you notice that your front bumper is broken again?”
At first, of course, I thought she was joking and laughed at her and said, “Is that right?”
She disappeared and, in a moment, came back with several paperclips and went back outside and fixed my truck.
I leaned back in my chair, smiled, and said to myself, “This is your first act of niceness for the year. What’s next?”
I was reminded of the words of Jesus when he said, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you” (Matthew 7:7).
This coming year I certainly will exercise when Jesus says here and look forward to ways I can be nice, especially to my wife. Then, I might be able to loop over to being nice to other people. So I have a great year ahead of me.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34483, where he lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.