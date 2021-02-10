In my last guest editorial in this paper, I made it clear that I firmly believed that President Donald Trump would remain in office for a second, consecutive term. I reasoned that God would weigh in and stop the leader of the one and only political party in our country which pushes hard for the “right” to legally kill innocent, defenseless unborn babies. The Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision of 1973 is what some women and abortionists use to justify such killings which have averaged one million, three hundred thousand brutal deaths each year to innocent girls and boys for the last 47 years. I really did think that God would move miraculously to stop Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (both of whom are leaders in the fight for the “right” to kill any unwanted pre-born baby) . . . that God would never allow them to have the White House. I was wrong about that.
And since the U.S. Senate either confirms or rejects presidential nominees to the Supreme Court, I also reasoned that God would not allow the United States Senate to be taken over by the Democratic Party which will certainly vote to confirm “pro-death” (aka pro-choice) Supreme Court nominees and reject nominees which they view as “pro-life” . . . that the God who hates the shedding of innocent blood would not allow the Senate to be given to the party which loves the shedding of innocent blood, if it gets them votes. Sad to say, I was wrong about that too.
Wrong about That . . . Right About This
Like any human being, I’m not always right in my perspectives, but God’s Word, the Bible, is. When I said that God sees and judges a person, a political party, and a nation that sheds innocent blood, I was right about that, not just because I said it but because God’s Word says it. We see from II Kings 24:2-4 that God sent bands of Chaldeans against His people in Judah to destroy them for the innocent blood that they had shed. In Psalm 106:37 and 38 we read, “They sacrificed their sons and daughters and shed innocent blood even the blood of their sons and their daughters.” And in the fourth chapter of Genesis, we see God bringing harsh judgment on Cain for killing his innocent brother Abel. God told Cain, “The voice of your brother’s blood cries to Me from the ground.” (Genesis 4:10). If God was moved by the blood of just one innocent man, what must be His response to the innocent blood of 60,000,000 innocent babies?
I was wrong about the timing of God’s judgment of political leaders who push hard for the shedding of innocent blood, but I’m right to say that, in His time, judgment will come.
Important to Admit Missed Calls
Some of my friends will feel sorry for me for publicly predicting an outcome that didn’t happen as I thought it would. Friends, don’t! When you get to be my age (closer to 80 than 70), you’ve made enough mistakes to realize that one or two more doesn’t define you, especially if you err in judgment while pushing hard for justice. And it helps to remember what a small part I am of God’s big picture. Actually, I realize that I’m just a nobody who’s trying to tell everybody about Somebody who offers eternal life to anybody who believes in Him.
Let’s Pray for Biden and Harris
As I prayed for President Trump and Vice President Pence when they held the nation’s top two political positions, I also pray for President Biden and Vice President Harris for wisdom from God to lead us in God’s paths of righteousness. Hope you’ll join me in this prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.