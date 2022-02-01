The other day my daughters were playing a game upstairs while I was getting supper ready. They seemed to be playing well together when all of the sudden I heard one of my daughters yell, “Dad, Dad!” from upstairs.
Thinking someone was injured, I hurried up the stairs and frantically asked, “What’s wrong?”
My daughters just looked at me confused and said nothing was wrong.
I said, “Well, why was someone yelling, dad, dad?”
That is when they informed me that they were just playing “Family”.
Family is a game my daughters play where each person pretends to be a member of the family and they just happened to be acting out a situation where the “Dad” character was needed for an emergency.
As frustrated as I was that they got my heart racing for no reason at all, I was still impressed with their use of imagination.
This is something that I have come to appreciate about my kids.
They can make something very ordinary and make it interesting just by using their imaginations.
The same thing can be said of adults as well. The problem is that when adults use their imaginations, it is not usually in a fun and playful way.
Instead, we use our imaginations to think about what is the worst thing that could happen.
When we do that, we often end up worrying about whatever it is that our imaginations have cooked up.
This is not a healthy use of our imaginations.
So what would be a good use of our imaginations?
I believe that it is found in…
Ephesians 3:20
To him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us
That’s right, God can do immeasurably more than we could imagine.
So this week, instead of worrying about what may go wrong…
Just try to imagine the best thing that God could do with that same situation…
Then rest in the comfort of knowing that whatever you just imagined…
Is nothing compared to what God can really do.
