There is a saying “into every life a little rain must fall,” but what if you are swamped with a deluge? What if the rain falls and fails, and the mud is so deep that you feel stuck in it or even worse, being pulled under by it? It is very natural to wonder why God is allowing this.
Remember, God is near to you in these storms. He still loves you even if you are responsible for the situation in which you find yourself. He loves you as much in the storm as He does on the beautiful, cloudless days. When your heart is breaking, remember the words of Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
“Crushed in spirit,” have you ever felt that? Take heart, He is with you! He loves you in the midst of your pain; He loves you even when you don’t feel very loving toward Him. He loves you with an everlasting love that none of us deserve, but can receive in Christ Jesus. Suffering in any form, heartbreak for whatever reason may take many things from you, but it cannot take the Love of God from you. While others may fail you, He never will.
When people turn their back on you, He never will. We may wonder what God is doing in these times. In God’s “economy” He wastes nothing! From what seems to be our darkest night, He very often brings the brightest of dawns; the greatest of our service to and for Him. Our “faith” is just not a theoretical thing. It is faith amid trials and heartaches. It is faith when our spirits are crushed. “Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you fall into various trials of many kinds, for the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” James 1:2-4.
What Satan intends to be our turning from God, God intends to mature us so that we lack nothing in our relationship with Him and our service to Him. When we fall, when we make terrible mistakes, when our lives seem shattered, God is there. He is molding us to be His Servants to minister to others.
When you can empathize with someone, you care more deeply for them, just as our Savior who was tempted in every manner that we are; whose heart was broken more deeply than ours could possibly be; whose Spirit was crushed when God forsook Him upon the cross…for us.
Spring will soon be here. Learn a secret from the flowers: If it never, never rained…then we’d never, never grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.