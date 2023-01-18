Iowa State University announces fall 2022 Dean’s List Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMES, Iowa – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List.Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.Are students who were honored on the Dean's List include:Jack Thomas Rosa, 3, Biology (AGLS) of Hiawatha; Mary Elizabeth Rosa, 4, Biology (AGLS) of Hiawatha Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Dickman to retire as Horton Elementary Principal Charger powerlifting earns medals, basketball teams take losses Horton Commission approves closeout of CDBG ballfield project Iowa Tribe receives state funds for Internet expansion Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting Mustangs in TVL tourney this week Iowa State University announces fall 2022 Dean’s List Science Olympiad takes fourth at Shawnee Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrown County, KBI investigating suspicious deathJudge Patton honored at retirement receptionSchool board makes lease offer on sports complex facilityHiawatha farmer sweeps 2022 soybean yield contestLocal radio station welcomes back familiar voice in new rolesBrobst, Bryce K. 1963-2023Brown, Stephen D.New Mayor and Administrator sit for first meetingHorton High School Honor RollsBrown County Commission Minutes Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
