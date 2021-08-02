Well, the Olympics are in full stream and I can say with complete honesty that I have never felt more out of shape.
I am amazed at the training that these athletes go through just for a chance at a medal.
One of the triathletes competing in the Olympics reported her weekly training schedule.
Her day began with a 6-mile run at 8 AM
Then she went to the swimming pool at 10 AM for a 2.5 mile swim.
Her day finished off with a 2 Hour bike ride.
And here is the kicker... This was an easy training day!!
These athletes do all this training, just to have a chance to compete! They are not even guaranteed that they are going to medal.
When I think about this, I wonder if they ever have days where they wonder to themselves, "Is it worth it?"
Honestly, I have days like that in my training for Christ.
There are days when it is difficult for me to get the motivation to do my daily bible study or even spend time in prayer.
But it is those times, I think about why I continue training.
John 5:24 says,
Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life.
The thing is, my training in Christ isn't for a chance to get into heaven, but a guarantee.
I don't have to be better than anyone else, but rather, just for the joy of praising God in my training.
When I remember that, it is a lot easier to find motivation and remind myself that it will definitely be worth it in the end
