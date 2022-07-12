Busy weeks seem quite the norm for me. When I think things have slowed down, I turn a corner and things speed up again. So it seems like I never really get a break.
It was Thursday when things began to catch up with me. By afternoon, I thought I had finished all my tasks and was on my way home. Then, I passed Publix and remembered I was to pick up something for the wife.
I turned around and went back, parked and went into the store. I was dragging my feet a little and thought it would be nice to sit down and relax with a cup of coffee.
Then I remembered this store had free coffee, so I went and got a nice cup of hot coffee. I headed to the pharmaceutical area, where they had a couple of chairs snuggled back in the corner so nobody could see me. I thought it would be a great place to go, take a breath and drink some nice hot coffee.
On my way, I passed the bakery, and lo and behold; there were some fresh Apple Fritters. I have never seen Apple Fritters look so delicious in all my life. But, because of my strict diet, someone in our house has restricted this in my diet.
Finally, out of desperation, I purchased two Apple Fritters. After all, nobody would know, and I could sit back in the corner and enjoy coffee and Apple Fritters. Who would ever know about this naughty fling of mine?
Then, out of the clear, I heard somebody say, "Hello, Pastor Snyder. I haven't seen you in a while. How are you doing?"
Oh boy, my fling has been unflinged. This woman was one of my wife's friends.
"Is that you?" I heard someone else say. "Is that you, Pastor Snyder?"
I went into the house, put the groceries on the table and headed for my easy chair. As I got to my chair, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage stepped in, greeted me and said, "Did you have a good day?"
"Yes, my dear," I said as cheerfully as I could muster at the time. "I think I had a good day even though it was rather busy." So I flashed a smile back at her and thought it was over.
I got situated in my chair, and she came back into my room in a few moments and said, "Did you see any of my friends at Publix today?"
"Yes," I said. Then I mentioned the two women I met at Publix. "They all asked me to tell you they were thinking about you."
"Is that all they asked?"
She then left the room and went back to the kitchen, and I sighed a profound sigh of relief. I honestly believed that I had got away with it.
Then I heard her say, "Both ladies texted me and told me they saw you at Publix."
As I was pondering my current dilemma, I thought of one of my favorite scripture. Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
I have faced many situations where I certainly needed God to direct me out of a problem.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
