The Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel sent jelly beans to teachers at the six Brown County Schools this week.
Members of BCARSP packed over 300 bags for teachers. Each color of the jelly beans has a special meaning for the teacher:
Pink because your smile glows,
Green because you help the children to grow
White is for your understanding
Orange means you're so outstanding
Yellow for your joy for each day
Black for helping pave the children's way
Purple for your service yearly
Red because you care sincerely
This jar of JELLY BEANS just for all of you to say we're thankful for all you do!
