By Joey May

Did you know that March 31st is the 12th day of Spring (with 82 days left until Summer), the 13th Friday, the 13th week, the 90th day of the year (with 275 days left in 2023), and the 38th day of the 40-day Christian Lenten Season? Also, April 2nd is Palm (or Passion) Sunday, a day that signifies the beginning of Holy Week and the final week of Lent, according to the Christian calendar! This is a period for Christians to realistically reserve time for soul-searching, as we examine ourselves and whole-heartedly draw nearer to God through prayer and fasting.

Palm Sunday and Holy Week are also a time to meditate on memorable celebrations and remarkable, noteworthy moments in the life of Christ. Speaking of memorable moments, can you think back to a time when you had an extraordinarily unforgettable ride? Maybe one of your memories involves riding on a horse, bicycle, airplane, ship, agricultural equipment, or a thrilling amusement park roller coaster. Now, envision when Jesus entered Jerusalem. This was a fulfilment of Scripture: “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, lowly and riding on a donkey, a colt, the foal of a donkey” (Zechariah 9:9 NKJV). This is a humble, but historical ride that changed the course of the world’s history. We’re still commemorating Jesus’ triumphant entry today! Before His arrest on Holy Thursday and His crucifixion on Good Friday, palm branches were placed in Jesus’ path as He rode on a donkey for that celebratory, history-making ride. This reminds me of the following song lyrics: “Ride on, King Jesus! No man can a-hinder me! Ride on King Jesus, ride on! No man can a-hinder me…” Depending on what we’re riding and where we’re going, it can be a joyful ride or a painful one. The disciples were following the Rider on the donkey because they had walked with Him for three years. However, those waiting in Jerusalem were growing tired of this Jewish Rabbi’s teachings and the multitudes of people who followed Him.

