Did you know that March 31st is the 12th day of Spring (with 82 days left until Summer), the 13th Friday, the 13th week, the 90th day of the year (with 275 days left in 2023), and the 38th day of the 40-day Christian Lenten Season? Also, April 2nd is Palm (or Passion) Sunday, a day that signifies the beginning of Holy Week and the final week of Lent, according to the Christian calendar! This is a period for Christians to realistically reserve time for soul-searching, as we examine ourselves and whole-heartedly draw nearer to God through prayer and fasting.
Palm Sunday and Holy Week are also a time to meditate on memorable celebrations and remarkable, noteworthy moments in the life of Christ. Speaking of memorable moments, can you think back to a time when you had an extraordinarily unforgettable ride? Maybe one of your memories involves riding on a horse, bicycle, airplane, ship, agricultural equipment, or a thrilling amusement park roller coaster. Now, envision when Jesus entered Jerusalem. This was a fulfilment of Scripture: “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, lowly and riding on a donkey, a colt, the foal of a donkey” (Zechariah 9:9 NKJV). This is a humble, but historical ride that changed the course of the world’s history. We’re still commemorating Jesus’ triumphant entry today! Before His arrest on Holy Thursday and His crucifixion on Good Friday, palm branches were placed in Jesus’ path as He rode on a donkey for that celebratory, history-making ride. This reminds me of the following song lyrics: “Ride on, King Jesus! No man can a-hinder me! Ride on King Jesus, ride on! No man can a-hinder me…” Depending on what we’re riding and where we’re going, it can be a joyful ride or a painful one. The disciples were following the Rider on the donkey because they had walked with Him for three years. However, those waiting in Jerusalem were growing tired of this Jewish Rabbi’s teachings and the multitudes of people who followed Him.
For those spreading palm branches in His path, Jesus’ journey into Jerusalem was a joyful occasion. At that time, palm branches symbolized goodness and victory and were often depicted on coins and important buildings. In the context of Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, the branches foretold the goodness of our Lord in spite of our sin. Jesus’ victory for us was over sin and death through His sacrifice on the cross. Today, are we truthfully following the One who rode on the donkey because He rose from the dead to give us eternal life? If so, this Scripture verse should be forever engrained in our hearts and minds with frequent prayers of thanksgiving to God: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16 NIV).
The Cross of Christ is our sign of God’s unconditional love, enduring grace, forgiveness of sin, and overwhelming victory. Springtime also conveys thoughts of renewal and hope, just like the miraculous holiday of Resurrection Sunday! This special observance represents God’s amazing grace, divine peace, and unshakable power as we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ just three days after His death! We learn details about this life-changing miracle by reading our Holy Bible. “For whatever was
written in earlier times was written for our instruction, so that through endurance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope and overflow with confidence in His promises” (Romans 15:4 AMP). Living without this hope would be very disheartening, but because of Jesus, we can hold fast to our hope even in the toughest of times (Hebrews 10:23; 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14; Romans 5:1-4 & 15:13). I’m so thankful for God’s comforting hope and affectionate compassion toward us!
In light of this powerful hope (Romans 5:5), please consider accepting Hiawatha First Baptist Church’s invitation to join us for our “Holy Thursday/Maundy Service” at 7:00pm on April 6th. We will celebrate Passover and Easter by experiencing, remembering, and re-creating the Last Supper and Upper Room Experience between Jesus and His disciples. You will be encouraged as you experience how beneficial and life-changing this Lenten journey can be! *A headcount is needed to make a creative seating arrangement for this very special and unique service. Please contact our church (785-742-4110) and sign up today.
We proclaim that Jesus Christ lived a human life, died, and rose from the grave! Therefore, our “ride” through life can be full of faith when we know the Savior of the world – our Living Hope! Hallelujah and Glory to God!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.