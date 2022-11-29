FBC logo

By Joey May

Hiawatha World

The Christmas Season brings a sense of peace, wonder, and amazement! It’s when the act of giving thanks extends beyond November into December, as our church family shows gratitude for God’s true peace (Philippians 4:7), His indescribable gift of grace (2 Corinthians 9:15), and the promise of eternal life (John 3:16) given through His Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ! I don’t believe we can truly and fully comprehend the greatness of God’s unconditional love. Nonetheless, God’s Word makes known His loving plans for all people in the world, as revealed in James 1:17, John 3:16-17, and in the captivating words communicated in the story of Christmas and of Jesus’ birth (Luke chapters 1-2 and Matthew chapters 1-2). As I write this article, I am remembering treasured Scriptures like these for this cherished season of God’s love. His compassion and peace surpasses all understanding in the midst of various world events affecting Christian churches, communities, and families around the world. I pray that God’s comforting presence will brighten your Christmas journey with peace and guide you in His Son’s loving path of compassionate love as you reflect on heartfelt remembrances of your favorite Bible Scriptures that help you and your family celebrate life in Christ.

Our congregation joins in prayerful support of you and we hope your “Journey to the Celebration of Christmas” is a spiritually blessed, peace-loving, joyful, and amazing journey. Our response to the real reason for Advent and the Christmas season is the arrival of our Lord, Jesus Christ! The Second Sunday of Advent is December 4th and in many Christian churches around the world, we light the “Second Purple Candle: Representing Peace.” This Candle is celebrated as the “Bethlehem Candle” and Jesus is referred to as “The Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6-7 NIV): “For to us a Child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this.”

