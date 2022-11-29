The Christmas Season brings a sense of peace, wonder, and amazement! It’s when the act of giving thanks extends beyond November into December, as our church family shows gratitude for God’s true peace (Philippians 4:7), His indescribable gift of grace (2 Corinthians 9:15), and the promise of eternal life (John 3:16) given through His Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ! I don’t believe we can truly and fully comprehend the greatness of God’s unconditional love. Nonetheless, God’s Word makes known His loving plans for all people in the world, as revealed in James 1:17, John 3:16-17, and in the captivating words communicated in the story of Christmas and of Jesus’ birth (Luke chapters 1-2 and Matthew chapters 1-2). As I write this article, I am remembering treasured Scriptures like these for this cherished season of God’s love. His compassion and peace surpasses all understanding in the midst of various world events affecting Christian churches, communities, and families around the world. I pray that God’s comforting presence will brighten your Christmas journey with peace and guide you in His Son’s loving path of compassionate love as you reflect on heartfelt remembrances of your favorite Bible Scriptures that help you and your family celebrate life in Christ.
Our congregation joins in prayerful support of you and we hope your “Journey to the Celebration of Christmas” is a spiritually blessed, peace-loving, joyful, and amazing journey. Our response to the real reason for Advent and the Christmas season is the arrival of our Lord, Jesus Christ! The Second Sunday of Advent is December 4th and in many Christian churches around the world, we light the “Second Purple Candle: Representing Peace.” This Candle is celebrated as the “Bethlehem Candle” and Jesus is referred to as “The Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6-7 NIV): “For to us a Child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this.”
God makes peace with us through His gift of a Savior at Christmas and kindly offers His grace and goodwill that we may have peace with God and others. Jesus called for peace. As Christians, we’re called to be peacemakers with everyone, those inside and outside our four church walls. Jesus’ profound words are fundamental in Matthew 5:9 (NIV): “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Therefore, especially in today’s society, we’re called to greet each other in God’s true grace and peace as representatives of God’s hope in Christ for present and future generations. Often, we may think of peace in terms of not being in any category of conflict or warfare in the world. We pray and desire peace with all nations. However, “if we do not have peace with God and if we are not being regarded as having done righteously and justly by God” (Romans 3:1-31 NIV), how can we have peace with each other in the world, serving as the hands and feet of Christ here on earth? Having peace with God and acknowledging our need for Him helps us have peace within ourselves and with our neighbors (Matthew 22:37-40).
During this season of peace, your Christmas journey may become challenging, due to countless activities you’re involved in that may be time-consuming. However, take time and share with those who are not in your circle of friends. Also, plan to attend some of the scheduled church and community religious events. Hiawatha First Baptist Church cordially invites the community to our Christmas Eve Candlelight Celebration Service on Saturday, December 24th at 5:00pm in remembrance of the night Jesus was born, bringing “Peace on Earth” that changed the course of history. Our “Journey to Christmas” will conclude on Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, with a 10:00am Church Worship Celebration Service.
Prayerfully, many hearts will be spiritually enhanced with the Christmas spirit of inspirational hopefulness and enduring peace to celebrate the miraculous birth of the Savior of the world, Emmanuel, Jesus Christ! “Joy to the world, the Lord is come. Let Earth receive her King…And Heaven and nature sing…Joy to the world, the Savior reigns!” Rejoice! Why? Because through God’s loving mercy, His Heavenly solution to our deepest need is now here on Earth, making Jesus’ arrival the “Heart of Christmas.” “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men” (Luke 2:14)! Advent — A Season of Peace on Earth!
