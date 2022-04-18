I like to have an organized life. I must confess that my idea of organization is not The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage’s idea. We may share many things, but not planning and organization.
When she begins a project, it is well planned and organized down to the tiniest detail, and she never stops until it is finished. (I think she is still working on me.)
One afternoon while in the middle of a project, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into my office and said, “What are you doing?”
This was rather sudden and caught me off guard, and I had to stop and think a little bit and ask myself the question, “What am I doing?” After thinking for a little while, I look up at her and say, “I’m working on one of my projects.” I thought that would settle the matter.
But it did not satisfy her, and she asked, “What specific project are you working on right now? And, when will you be finished?”
Once I went back to my wife’s craft room, which I stay away from as much as possible, and saw she was working. I smiled and asked her bluntly, “What are you doing?” I was hoping to catch her off guard.
I wasn’t quite prepared for the answer because, for the next 30 minutes, she explained to me her project from beginning to end, and when she was done, I had no idea what she was doing. So I don’t ask her that question ever again.
One thing I have to deal with in my office is when I think I got everything covered, and I realize everything is wrong.
One of my problems is concentration. I may be working on one project, but suddenly something happens, and I’m thinking about another project I have coming up. Unfortunately, I will stop what I’m doing, jump to that project, and make some notes.
I like to have music in my office while I’m working, and there are times I hear a song that reminds me of something, and I have no projects in the works associated with that, so I’m developing now a new project. Whether that project gets finished or not, it’s tough to tell.
I could stop having new ideas today and continue working on what’s on the table for the next ten years.
As I said, I like to finish everything that I start, but it doesn’t always work out that way.
I like to sit on my easy chair with a cup of coffee and think over my projects for the week. How many did I finish? What did I accomplish?
Sometimes that Saturday night draws a blank, and I don’t know how to fill it in.
I’m thinking about the past week, I remember a project I started Monday and never finished it and forgot all about it. Well, that’s on the list for next week.
I thought of a verse of Scripture along this line. “Let all things be done decently and in order” (1 Corinthians 14:40).
This is something to think about, and I have tried to apply it to my life, particularly my spiritual life. When I think I have everything covered in my spiritual life, I discover something I haven’t done.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.