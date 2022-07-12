MANHATTAN — More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries.
The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
For outstanding academic performance, 727 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 248 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 269 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 210 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
A list of students who have earned degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University:
Brown County
Hiawatha: Larke Edelman, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude; Robert Hermesch, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude; Korey Kneisley, Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca Knudson, Master of Accountancy; Emma Williams, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude
Horton: Callie Hoobler, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Christian Small, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
