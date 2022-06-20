MANHATTAN — More than 4,120 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following students earned semester honors for the spring 2021 semester from Kansas State University:
Brown
Everest: Josephine De Los Santos
Fairview: Lauren Gatz
Hiawatha: Mitchell Bryan, Ashlynn Henry, Korey Kneisley, Norea Menold, Reagan Riley, Madeleine Smith-Chandler, Emma Williams
Robinson: Madison Gilbert, Codi Mueller
Doniphan
Troy: Amanda Stock
Nemaha
Baileyville: Ashley Larkin
Bern: Matthew Baumgartner
Centralia: Jenri Conley, Emily Weyer, Keaton Whetzal
Goff: Curtis Bloom
Sabetha: Seth Burdick, Charles Kuenzi, Ashlyn Menold, Cody Meyer, David Pierson, Leah Renyer, Mason Spellmeier, Brett Stallbaumer, Alyssa Strahm, Shayna Strahm, Spencer Strahm, Tanner Ukele, Jeanelle Wenger, Kirsten Wenger, Hannah Wertenberger
Seneca: Austin Deters, Jessica Deters, Camron Feldkamp, Isaac Ganstrom, Ashley Hammes, Nyah Heinen, Chase Kramer, Andrew Leonard, Hannah Meyer, Caleb Niehues, Michelle Olberding, Madeline Rogers, Hunter Steinlage, Angela Sudbeck, Ainsley Thomas
