MANHATTAN — More than 4,800 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2020 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following students earned semester honors for the spring 2020 semester from Kansas State University:

Brown County

Everest: Josephine De Los Santos

Fairview: Mikayla Deters

Hiawatha: Breanne Burks, Kendra Cowley, Alexis Feldkamp, Dannell Kopp, Norea Menold, Kendra Overdick, Reagan Riley, Ryan Shamburg, Kyle Tollefson, Tess Wolney

Horton: Jesse Rice, Abby Ross

Morrill: Megan Grimm

Robinson: Kimberly Korthanke

Sabetha: Lillian Brownlee

White Cloud: Aubrey Wright

Atchison County

Atchison: Stone Clark, Micah Dulac, Ruth Eckert, Lucas Ervin, Tayler Hinton, Colten Kocour, Anthony Lutz, Kevin Lykins, Haley Miller, Austin Piper, Emily Rivers, Sidney Scott, Benjamin Siebert, Grace Siebert, Kylee Stec, Avery Wagner, Steven Zwahl

Effingham: Katelynn Beien, Jacob Chalfant, Amber Kelly

Holton: Ryder McAlexander

Lancaster: Savanna Cohorst, Tracey Roudebush

Muscotah: Lane Scoggins

Doniphan

Troy: Amanda Stock, Cole Thornberry

Wathena: Samantha Whitten

Jackson

Circleville: Hanna Davault

Delia: Ashley Swaim

Emmett: Mitchel Flanagan

Holton: Kaden Brandt, Evan Fox, Eero Halbleib, Adam Haussler, Sarah Holaday, Abbigail Hundley, Brooklyn Klahr, Sarah Lierz, Megan Mercer, Curtis Niehues, Brandt Rose, Kortnee VanDonge, Tel Wittmer

Hoyt: Danielle Stithem

Netawaka: Braden Dohl

Soldier: John Kennedy

Nemaha

Baileyville: Zachary Buessing, Shannon Harkins, Theresa Koch, Jenna Macke, Erin Schmitz, Samantha Wessel

Bern: Joshua Haverkamp, Helen Krehbiel, Lydia Meyer

Centralia: Jenri Conley, Breanna Hasenkamp, Collin Holthaus, Hunter Little, Keaton Whetzal

Corning: Parker Bowers, Drew Kramer, Kaci McNally, Kori McNally, Amanda Rogers

Goff: Curtis Bloom, Alena Pfrang

Sabetha: Ashton Buser, Braeden Cox, Laura Edelman, Lauren Herbster, Skylar McAfee, Lauren Payne, Blake Plattner, Hannah Simpson, Mason Spellmeier, Brett Stallbaumer, Eli Strahm, Shayna Strahm, Kirsten Wenger

Seneca: Isaac Ganstrom, Ashley Hammes, Magdeline Hammes, Trevor Holthaus, Cameron Korte, Sara Kuckelman, Colby Rottinghaus, Isabelle Woodrum

Wetmore: Kaleb Keehn

Leavenworth

Basehor: Marissa Anschutz, Ashley Hoffman, Wyatt Loughry, Magi Osterhaus, Cale Povilonis, Riley Seuser, Josie Swinford, Kurtis Tatkenhorst, Delaney Thomas

Bonner Springs: Kaley Coffman, Madeline Hoffman

Easton: Taylor Robinson, Ellie Seeler, Graham Wood

Fort Leavenworth: Hannah Brewster, John Finnigan, Allyson Koller, Elizabeth Parkes

Kansas City: Callie Brier, Isabelle Ulloa

Lansing: Katharina Bremser, Emily Domann, Riley Faulk, Aurora Gray, Morgan Grote, Andrew Holland, Maxwell Hubbert, Ashley Miller, Mitchell Moorehead, Sebastian Neal, Hannah Nine, Paige Padgett, Jesse Peterson, Chantal Roberts, Adam Schwinn, Jared Thibault

Leavenworth: Megan Briggs, Karah Bryant, Alexandra Campbell, Sean Cranford, Hunter Dean, Ahren Gann, Holden Giefer, Matthew Gillespie, Benjamin Graham, Gabrielle Henry, Gibson Hoefgen, Ryan Janasz, Collin Kenaga, Kyra Manner, Matthew McKnight, Jovan Montoya, Riley Mueller, Montezia Shakespear, Britney Smith, Lauren Willson

Linwood: Kennedy Morey, Katherine Rosewicz

Tonganoxie: Emilee Agnew, Leah Bartels, Rodger Black, Jared Bothwell, Nathan Bothwell, James Breedlove, Garrett Campbell, Tyler Griffith, Gad Huseman, Benjamin Lanza, Joshua Lingo, Blake Phillips, Logan Ragsdale, Alyssa Scott, Aubry Sittner

