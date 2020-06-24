MANHATTAN — More than 4,800 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2020 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following students earned semester honors for the spring 2020 semester from Kansas State University:
Brown County
Everest: Josephine De Los Santos
Fairview: Mikayla Deters
Hiawatha: Breanne Burks, Kendra Cowley, Alexis Feldkamp, Dannell Kopp, Norea Menold, Kendra Overdick, Reagan Riley, Ryan Shamburg, Kyle Tollefson, Tess Wolney
Horton: Jesse Rice, Abby Ross
Morrill: Megan Grimm
Robinson: Kimberly Korthanke
Sabetha: Lillian Brownlee
White Cloud: Aubrey Wright
Atchison County
Atchison: Stone Clark, Micah Dulac, Ruth Eckert, Lucas Ervin, Tayler Hinton, Colten Kocour, Anthony Lutz, Kevin Lykins, Haley Miller, Austin Piper, Emily Rivers, Sidney Scott, Benjamin Siebert, Grace Siebert, Kylee Stec, Avery Wagner, Steven Zwahl
Effingham: Katelynn Beien, Jacob Chalfant, Amber Kelly
Holton: Ryder McAlexander
Lancaster: Savanna Cohorst, Tracey Roudebush
Muscotah: Lane Scoggins
Doniphan
Troy: Amanda Stock, Cole Thornberry
Wathena: Samantha Whitten
Jackson
Circleville: Hanna Davault
Delia: Ashley Swaim
Emmett: Mitchel Flanagan
Holton: Kaden Brandt, Evan Fox, Eero Halbleib, Adam Haussler, Sarah Holaday, Abbigail Hundley, Brooklyn Klahr, Sarah Lierz, Megan Mercer, Curtis Niehues, Brandt Rose, Kortnee VanDonge, Tel Wittmer
Hoyt: Danielle Stithem
Netawaka: Braden Dohl
Soldier: John Kennedy
Nemaha
Baileyville: Zachary Buessing, Shannon Harkins, Theresa Koch, Jenna Macke, Erin Schmitz, Samantha Wessel
Bern: Joshua Haverkamp, Helen Krehbiel, Lydia Meyer
Centralia: Jenri Conley, Breanna Hasenkamp, Collin Holthaus, Hunter Little, Keaton Whetzal
Corning: Parker Bowers, Drew Kramer, Kaci McNally, Kori McNally, Amanda Rogers
Goff: Curtis Bloom, Alena Pfrang
Sabetha: Ashton Buser, Braeden Cox, Laura Edelman, Lauren Herbster, Skylar McAfee, Lauren Payne, Blake Plattner, Hannah Simpson, Mason Spellmeier, Brett Stallbaumer, Eli Strahm, Shayna Strahm, Kirsten Wenger
Seneca: Isaac Ganstrom, Ashley Hammes, Magdeline Hammes, Trevor Holthaus, Cameron Korte, Sara Kuckelman, Colby Rottinghaus, Isabelle Woodrum
Wetmore: Kaleb Keehn
Leavenworth
Basehor: Marissa Anschutz, Ashley Hoffman, Wyatt Loughry, Magi Osterhaus, Cale Povilonis, Riley Seuser, Josie Swinford, Kurtis Tatkenhorst, Delaney Thomas
Bonner Springs: Kaley Coffman, Madeline Hoffman
Easton: Taylor Robinson, Ellie Seeler, Graham Wood
Fort Leavenworth: Hannah Brewster, John Finnigan, Allyson Koller, Elizabeth Parkes
Kansas City: Callie Brier, Isabelle Ulloa
Lansing: Katharina Bremser, Emily Domann, Riley Faulk, Aurora Gray, Morgan Grote, Andrew Holland, Maxwell Hubbert, Ashley Miller, Mitchell Moorehead, Sebastian Neal, Hannah Nine, Paige Padgett, Jesse Peterson, Chantal Roberts, Adam Schwinn, Jared Thibault
Leavenworth: Megan Briggs, Karah Bryant, Alexandra Campbell, Sean Cranford, Hunter Dean, Ahren Gann, Holden Giefer, Matthew Gillespie, Benjamin Graham, Gabrielle Henry, Gibson Hoefgen, Ryan Janasz, Collin Kenaga, Kyra Manner, Matthew McKnight, Jovan Montoya, Riley Mueller, Montezia Shakespear, Britney Smith, Lauren Willson
Linwood: Kennedy Morey, Katherine Rosewicz
Tonganoxie: Emilee Agnew, Leah Bartels, Rodger Black, Jared Bothwell, Nathan Bothwell, James Breedlove, Garrett Campbell, Tyler Griffith, Gad Huseman, Benjamin Lanza, Joshua Lingo, Blake Phillips, Logan Ragsdale, Alyssa Scott, Aubry Sittner
