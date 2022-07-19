The Kansas Board of Regents recently implemented the Kansas Hero’s Scholarship Act (K.S.A. 75-4364) which provides an opportunity for eligible dependents and spouses of certain deceased/disabled public safety officers and military personnel to attend an eligible Kansas postsecondary educational institution without payment of tuition and required fees.
Dependents or spouses of a disabled or deceased military personnel who is a Kansas resident AND: died or became disabled as a result of active military service on or after September 11, 2001; OR is entitled to compensation for a service-connected disability of at least 80% as a result of injuries or accidents sustained in combat after September 11, 2001 are eligible for the Hero’s Scholarship.
Dependents or spouses of a Kansas public safety officer who: was injured or disabled while performing duties as a public safety officer; OR died as a result of injury sustained while performing duties as a public safety officer, are also able to attain this new Scholarship. These two groups would utilize the same application for to apply for the Hero’s Scholarship. The families of Prisoners of War are also entitled to this Scholarship, but there is a separate application form for them.
Additional information and application materials may be obtained by contacting: Leah Nicholson, Director of Student Finances for the Kansas Board of Regents, lnicholson@ksbor.org , or Joe Benson, Post Service Officer, Homer White American Legion Post #66, josephbenson920@yahoo.com.
