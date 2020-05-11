The Kansas Masonic Foundation Inc, the charitable arm for the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 200 Statewide Masonic Lodges and Kansas Masons, announce the award of 232 scholarships to Kansas Students. The awards total nearly $200,000.
The scholarships, which range from $500 to $2500, are awarded to graduating high school seniors and students already attending four-and two-year universities and colleges, including junior colleges and vocational and technical colleges, throughout the state.
Over the more than 50 years of it existence, the Foundation, along with the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 200 statewide lodges, and almost 14,000 Kansas Masons, have given thousands of scholarships and millions of dollars to deserving students in Kansas.
The 232 scholarships will be presented to students by their local Masonic Lodge in April and May. Local students to receive the Lester Barret and Clarice Whitehill King Scholarship include Lacey Banks (Doniphan West) and Ashlynn Bauman (Riverside). 12 Area Students received the Norman Gilmore Scholarship from Smithton Lodge No. 1 this year. They are Stetson Diveley, Mackinley Smith, Lacey Banks, Tucker Holzey, Jordan Gatz Bereanna Weiland, Regan Monhollan, Mollie Heinen, Sydney Heinen, Nick Caudle, Jack Caudle and Chris Godfrey
