MANHATTAN — More than 3,370 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2020. The graduates are from 102 Kansas counties, 47 states and 47 countries.
The university awarded 2,517 bachelor's degrees, 663 master's degrees, 196 doctorates — 107 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
Nearly 630 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 212 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 199 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 218 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
Atchison County
Atchison: Stone Clark, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Mary Colwell, Bachelor of Science in Education; Clark Cummings, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Ruth Eckert, Bachelor of Science; Jeremy Gray, Bachelor of Science in Milling Science and Management; Lesley Harness, Master of Arts in Teaching; Bret Huntington, Bachelor of Science; Cameron Kilgore, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Emily Rivers, Bachelor of Science; Charles Trotter, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Madeline Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Cummings: Celina Binkley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tyler Nolting, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Effingham: Amber Kelly, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major, Cum Laude
Nortonville: Jeremy Lutz, Bachelor of Science
Brown County
Everest: Mikaela Lehew, Master of Arts in Teaching
Hiawatha: Alec Cowley, Bachelor of Music Education; Alexis Schwalm, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Katherine Wist, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude
Horton: Izaak Ambler, Bachelor of Science; Derek Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Sabetha: Lillian Brownlee, Bachelor of Arts; Anthony Martin, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Doniphan County
Troy: Collin Jasper, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wathena: Nathan King, Bachelor of Science; Madison Marriott, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Colton Munger, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Whitten, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major, Magna Cum Laude
Jackson County
Holton: Kaden Brandt, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Eero Halbleib, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Sean Marshall, Bachelor of Arts; William Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Jonathan Reiff, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brandt Rose, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sonora Sheldon, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude
Nemaha County
Baileyville: Theresa Koch, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Secondary Major, Cum Laude; Katelyn Larkin, Master of Landscape Architecture; Jenna Macke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Bern: Joshua Haverkamp, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Haverkamp, Doctor of Philosophy; Jacob Leuthold, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Micah Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
Centralia: Hunter Little, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Corning: Braden Deters, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Drew Kramer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kori McNally, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Karrie Van Winkle, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness
Sabetha: Broderick Frey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elsie McCoy, Doctor of Philosophy; Jonah Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lauren Payne, Bachelor of Arts; Blake Plattner, Bachelor of Science in Feed Science and Management, Magna Cum Laude; Courtney Plattner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lexi Wenger, Bachelor of Science in Interior Design
Seneca: Amanda Enneking, Master of Science; Kyle Hunninghake, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Winston Meyer, Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning; Colby Rottinghaus, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Hannah Stallbaumer, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Blake Uphaus, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Summa Cum Laude; Matthew Winkler, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
