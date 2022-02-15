MANHATTAN — Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
Brown County
Everest: Josephine De Los Santos
Fairview: Lauren Gatz
Hiawatha: Seth Bauerle, Mitchell Bryan, Larke Edelman, Ashlynn Henry, Jaye Hrencher, Korey Kneisley, Norea Menold, Kaysi Overdick, Josie Pierce, Reagan Riley, Kailea Smith
Robinson: Madison Gilbert
White Cloud: Aubrey Wright
Doniphan County
Troy: Taylor Franken, Cuttar Huss, Amanda Stock
Nemaha County
Baileyville: Eric Hammes, Ashley Larkin, Evan Schmitz
Bern: Matthew Baumgartner, Lydia Meyer
Centralia: Jenri Conley, Emily Weyer
Corning: Kamble Haverkamp, Morgan Kramer
Goff: Curtis Bloom
Havensville: Kathryn Elliott
Sabetha: Braeden Cox, Darrin Funk, Charles Kuenzi, Nikole Kuenzi, Jake Longabaugh, Ashlyn Menold, Cody Meyer, David Pierson, Abigail Russell, Brett Stallbaumer, Shayna Strahm, Spencer Strahm, Tanner Ukele, Jeanelle Wenger, Kirsten Wenger, Hannah Wertenberger
Seneca: Austin Ahlquist, Nathaniel Enfield, Camron Feldkamp, Isaac Ganstrom, Ashley Hammes, Kristen Hammes, Nyah Heinen, Chase Kramer, Sara Kuckelman, Hannah Meyer, Caleb Niehues, Michelle Olberding, Hunter Steinlage, Angela Sudbeck
