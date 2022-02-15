K-State logo

MANHATTAN — Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

Brown County

Everest: Josephine De Los Santos

Fairview: Lauren Gatz

Hiawatha: Seth Bauerle, Mitchell Bryan, Larke Edelman, Ashlynn Henry, Jaye Hrencher, Korey Kneisley, Norea Menold, Kaysi Overdick, Josie Pierce, Reagan Riley, Kailea Smith

Robinson: Madison Gilbert

White Cloud: Aubrey Wright

Doniphan County

Troy: Taylor Franken, Cuttar Huss, Amanda Stock

Nemaha County

Baileyville: Eric Hammes, Ashley Larkin, Evan Schmitz

Bern: Matthew Baumgartner, Lydia Meyer

Centralia: Jenri Conley, Emily Weyer

Corning: Kamble Haverkamp, Morgan Kramer

Goff: Curtis Bloom

Havensville: Kathryn Elliott

Sabetha: Braeden Cox, Darrin Funk, Charles Kuenzi, Nikole Kuenzi, Jake Longabaugh, Ashlyn Menold, Cody Meyer, David Pierson, Abigail Russell, Brett Stallbaumer, Shayna Strahm, Spencer Strahm, Tanner Ukele, Jeanelle Wenger, Kirsten Wenger, Hannah Wertenberger

Seneca: Austin Ahlquist, Nathaniel Enfield, Camron Feldkamp, Isaac Ganstrom, Ashley Hammes, Kristen Hammes, Nyah Heinen, Chase Kramer, Sara Kuckelman, Hannah Meyer, Caleb Niehues, Michelle Olberding, Hunter Steinlage, Angela Sudbeck

