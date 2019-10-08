The Kansas Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Auxiliary, through its Endowment Association, annually offers college and vocational school scholarships to the children and grandchildren of its membership. (Note: Great-grandchildren are not eligible.)
Applicants shall be graduating high school seniors or have the equivalent of a high school diploma. Applicants may already be enrolled in college or vocational school.
Applicants must have a parent or grandparent who is actively affiliated with a VFW Post or Auxiliary in the State of Kansas. “Active” is defined as either a life member or a member whose dues are paid for the current membership year, or a deceased member who met the “active” criteria at the time of death.
Applications are submitted through the VFW Post or Post Auxiliary that can verify the membership affiliation of the parent or grandparent.
To request a current application form with instructions, contact Jennifer Huber of Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Auxiliary at 785-284-2187, or Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Post 7285 by email at p2equinelover@aol.com. Application forms and instructions also can be downloaded from the website at http://vfwks.org.
Completed application forms must be returned to the applicable VFW Post or Auxiliary no later than Dec. 28 for review and to verify eligibility for submission to the VFW Endowment Association for consideration.
The reviewing post commander or quartermaster, or auxiliary president or treasurer, will forward qualifying applications to the Kansas VFW Endowment Association Headquarters.
Any child or grandchild of a member of Sabetha VFW Post 7285 or Post 7285 Auxiliary should send his or her application to Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 or Auxiliary (whichever is applicable), 120 S. Washington, Sabetha, KS 66534 to arrive no later than Dec. 27; or take application to Jennifer Huber at United Bank and Trust in Sabetha by Dec. 27.
Make sure your application meets all documentation requirements as specified on the application form and instruction sheet.
