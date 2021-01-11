SALINA – Kansas Wesleyan University announced its fall honor rolls on Thursday, Jan. 7, a listing of 264 students across two separate honor rolls.
Full-time students who accumulated a 3.75 grade point average or better during the fall semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll, while those who posted a GPA between 3.25–3.74 this past semester were selected to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Courtney Brockhoff of Hiawatha was named to the honor roll.
“To be named to a honor roll is always a great accomplishment,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU Provost. “However, to accomplish this feat during a global pandemic -- a time of uncertainty, stress and change – is true excellence. We salute all of these individuals!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.