Kansas Wesleyan University announced its fall honor rolls Wednesday, a listing of 257 students across two separate honor rolls.
Full-time students who accumulated a 3.75 grade point average or better during the spring semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll, while those who posted a GPA between 3.25–3.74 this past semester were selected to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Local students honored include Courtney Brockhoff of Hiawatha, listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
