Brown County KARSP (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) held the District 2 Meeting on October 24 with over 50 attendees from Northeast Kansas. This was the first District Meeting held in the state in over two decades. People from Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties and Manhattan and Topeka were in attendance. Members represent all school personnel -- administrators, teachers, and all support staff who work together to enhance education and to support educational personnel in their districts.

The following state board members were present for the occasion: Jerry Henn, Executive Director from Topeka, Mike Isom, State President and Beccy Isom, District 1 Director, from Kensington; Pam Bristow, District 3 Director from Leavenworth; and Gil Bunning, State Vice-President and Carol Bunning, District 2 Director from Horton. Special guests were Executive Director Emeritus Leo Lake from Manhattan and Former State President and State Membership Chair Virgil Funk from Topeka. Special messages were given by Jerry Henn, Mike Isom, Leo Lake and Virgil Funk.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.