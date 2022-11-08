State Officers of Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel -- Left to Right - Gil Bunning, State Vice-President; Carol Bunning, District 2 Director; Jerry Henn, Executive Director; Leo Lake, Executive Director Emeritus; Beccy Isom, District 1 Director; Mike Isom, State President; Pam Bristow, District 3 Director; and Virgil Funk, Past State President and State Membership Chair.
State Officers of Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel -- Left to Right - Gil Bunning, State Vice-President; Carol Bunning, District 2 Director; Jerry Henn, Executive Director; Leo Lake, Executive Director Emeritus; Beccy Isom, District 1 Director; Mike Isom, State President; Pam Bristow, District 3 Director; and Virgil Funk, Past State President and State Membership Chair.
Brown County KARSP (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) held the District 2 Meeting on October 24 with over 50 attendees from Northeast Kansas. This was the first District Meeting held in the state in over two decades. People from Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties and Manhattan and Topeka were in attendance. Members represent all school personnel -- administrators, teachers, and all support staff who work together to enhance education and to support educational personnel in their districts.
The following state board members were present for the occasion: Jerry Henn, Executive Director from Topeka, Mike Isom, State President and Beccy Isom, District 1 Director, from Kensington; Pam Bristow, District 3 Director from Leavenworth; and Gil Bunning, State Vice-President and Carol Bunning, District 2 Director from Horton. Special guests were Executive Director Emeritus Leo Lake from Manhattan and Former State President and State Membership Chair Virgil Funk from Topeka. Special messages were given by Jerry Henn, Mike Isom, Leo Lake and Virgil Funk.
The meeting was held at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha with over 20 of the Brown County members hosting the event. The officers and planning committee of Brown County KARSP planned a very interesting and comprehensive meeting which highlighted issues pertaining to KARSP. People from each unit were asked to participate as leaders in some capacity making it truly a district-wide meeting. Everyone shared the birthday cake made by Charlene Branch to mark the 70th birthday of KARSP.
Officers of Brown County are Carol Bunning, President, Judy Jones, Vice-President, Mary Benson, Treasurer, and Staci Charles, Secretary. The Planning Committee was composed of the officers and Gil Bunning, Sue Miller, Ruth Randall, Betty Robison, and Rosemary Schooler. The following members also helped in various ways to make the day a success -- Charlene Branch, Rod Clay, Janice Elliott
Steve James, Beth Jensen, Virginia Merkel, Wes Miller, Lucille Pennel, Virginia Rainwater, Darlene Rake, Julia Thompson, Lil Twombly, Jackie Wenger and Dixie Westervelt.
Entertainment for the day was brought by Sarah Kleopfer who sang two numbers, accompanied by Judi Bruning. Carol Bunning and Judi Bruning played a two-piano duet.
A special thank-you is extended to all who helped make the day a wonderful experience for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.