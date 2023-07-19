KARSP

KARSP: front (l-r) Margie Hankins, Bob Hankins, Joan Keighley and Dixie Westervelt; back, Gil Bunning, Carol Bunning, Wes Miller, Sue Miller and Betty Robison.

The 2023 State Convention of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) was another in a long line of successful events of the organization. Held in Junction City, Kansas, at the Courtyard by Marriott, the three day event had various meetings that peaked the interest of the attendees.

Opening the convention was a picnic evening meal on Wednesday, followed by a very successful auction of items brought by the units from across the state. Gary Carson, auctioneer and president of the KARSP Foundation which awards $500 grants to teachers for work in their classes, coaxed the members to purchase the items and in so doing brought in over $6000 to award even more grants. Gary’s special blend of humor and seriousness are enjoyed by all.

