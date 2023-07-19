The 2023 State Convention of the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) was another in a long line of successful events of the organization. Held in Junction City, Kansas, at the Courtyard by Marriott, the three day event had various meetings that peaked the interest of the attendees.
Opening the convention was a picnic evening meal on Wednesday, followed by a very successful auction of items brought by the units from across the state. Gary Carson, auctioneer and president of the KARSP Foundation which awards $500 grants to teachers for work in their classes, coaxed the members to purchase the items and in so doing brought in over $6000 to award even more grants. Gary’s special blend of humor and seriousness are enjoyed by all.
The keynote speaker on Thursday was retired Army Col. William Clark of Salina, who gave an inspiring and motivational presentation centered on Leadership, Responsibility, and Commitment. He talked about his experiences in the military and how they shaped him for life. The ideas he presented are also ones which educators try to instill in the students with whom they work.
The business meeting presented the issues facing the organization and the work which is being done throughout the state. For the Brown County KARSP unit, in particular, it was a joy to see our own member, Gil Bunning, voted in as the upcoming State President. He will serve for two years, beginning in January.
On Friday, two instructors from the Manhattan/Ogden school district gave a presentation of the robots they use in the Robotics Program which encompasses grades Kindergarten through High School. To see the possibilities of the program in education was astounding.
The Memorial Service honoring all of the KARSP members across Kansas who have died since the 2022 Convention was beautiful. Max Jones from Dodge City was the soloist and the District Directors presented the names of those from their districts. Carol Bunning is District 2 Director of six units in Northeast Kansas.
Nine members of Brown County (BC-KARSP) attended the convention. They are Gil and Carol Bunning, Bob and Margie Hankins, Joan Keighley, Wes and Sue Miller, Betty Robison, and Dixie Westervelt. An additional seven members of other units in District 2 also attended.
